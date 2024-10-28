GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $169,000 in Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Coya Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $101,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Coya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coya Therapeutics by 772.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 750,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COYA opened at $8.96 on Monday. Coya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $130.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10.

Coya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:COYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

