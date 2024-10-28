GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $169,000 in Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Coya Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $101,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Coya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coya Therapeutics by 772.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 750,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.
Coya Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:COYA opened at $8.96 on Monday. Coya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $130.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
Get Our Latest Research Report on COYA
Coya Therapeutics Company Profile
Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coya Therapeutics
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Coya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.