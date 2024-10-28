GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10,302.6% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 57.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after purchasing an additional 89,080 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 153.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 245,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after buying an additional 148,988 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 113,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,323,000 after buying an additional 62,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 17,683.9% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $104.60 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.85 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.25.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Consolidated Edison

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.