GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $236.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.59 and a 200 day moving average of $225.31. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $242.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

