GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $47.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.84. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $54.06.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.80 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Helios Technologies from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp cut Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

