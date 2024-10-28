GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 107 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $198.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $205.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.08.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.