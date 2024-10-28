GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 164 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 515.9% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $166.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $170.80.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

