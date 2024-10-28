GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 236 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWC. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWC opened at $124.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $913.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.85. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $90.70 and a 12-month high of $130.75.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

