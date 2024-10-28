GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,471 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.2% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 15,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma
In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,766,978.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares in the company, valued at $149,766,978.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,099. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Price Performance
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.57% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $232.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.83.
Get Our Latest Report on Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
