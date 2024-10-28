GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,471 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.2% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 15,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,766,978.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares in the company, valued at $149,766,978.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,099. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM stock opened at $134.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.56 and a 1-year high of $174.26. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.74.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.57% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $232.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.