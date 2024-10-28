GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 7,113 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EFV opened at $55.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

