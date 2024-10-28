GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,558,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,980,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the period. M&G Plc boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 108,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,894,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.67.

CHKP opened at $207.16 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $126.57 and a twelve month high of $210.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.25.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

