GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,857,000 after purchasing an additional 823,036 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,254,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,242,000 after buying an additional 58,935 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,584 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,526,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,939,000 after acquiring an additional 36,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,373,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,697,000 after acquiring an additional 172,003 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

NYSE NVO opened at $113.38 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $92.94 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.61 and a 200-day moving average of $131.37. The company has a market capitalization of $508.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

