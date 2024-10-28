Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 323,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,895 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $27,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,404,161,000 after buying an additional 2,910,147 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,497,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,189,435,000 after buying an additional 1,133,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,246,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,486,296,000 after buying an additional 1,589,240 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,743,000 after buying an additional 93,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,412,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,421,000 after buying an additional 268,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $89.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.54, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.61%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.85.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

