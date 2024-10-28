Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Piper Sandler

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.80.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $105.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $132.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.67.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.43. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,755,000 after acquiring an additional 425,993 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 951.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 68,061 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 17,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

