Graham (GHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $12.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 2.89%.

GHC opened at $770.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Graham has a 12 month low of $563.39 and a 12 month high of $830.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $786.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $751.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

