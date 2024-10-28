Get alerts:

On October 24, 2024, GSI Technology, Inc. released a press statement detailing its financial performance for the second fiscal quarter, which concluded on September 30, 2024. The company, a Delaware corporation and a leading provider of high-performance memory solutions, disclosed its financial outcomes in a quarterly report.

The press release, officially issued by the company, is accessible as Exhibit 99.1, providing comprehensive insights into GSI Technology’s financial status, operations, and achievements over the specified period.

As a predominant player in the technology sector, GSI Technology, with headquarters in Sunnyvale, California, has a robust presence in the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol “GSIT.” The company’s leadership, under the direction of Chief Financial Officer Douglas M. Schirle, ensures continuous adherence to regulatory standards and financial reporting practices.

The filing also includes an Interactive Data File as per the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, providing interested parties with additional means to explore the company’s financial data in an embedded Inline XBRL document.

Investors and stakeholders keen on examining the detailed financial statements and results of GSI Technology can refer to the official press release dated October 24, 2024, for an in-depth analysis of the corporation’s performance during the second fiscal quarter of the year.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read GSI Technology’s 8K filing here.

GSI Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

Featured Articles