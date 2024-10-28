HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HarborOne Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HONE opened at $11.54 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $512.49 million, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.73.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.37 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HarborOne Bancorp

In related news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,184.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 103,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,342,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

