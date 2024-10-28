Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Has $18.46 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.1% of Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,888,088,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after buying an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,632,000 after buying an additional 2,787,510 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,456,000 after buying an additional 1,396,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $222.31 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.39 and its 200 day moving average is $205.52. The company has a market cap of $638.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

