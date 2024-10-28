Hayward (HAYW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Hayward to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Hayward has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.60 million. Hayward had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hayward to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HAYW opened at $14.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. Hayward has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $16.04.

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $584,140.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,750.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HAYW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

