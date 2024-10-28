HC Wainwright Boosts Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Price Target to $2.00

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $1.90 to $2.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Fury Gold Mines Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN FURY opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.04. Fury Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.59.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fury Gold Mines

About Fury Gold Mines

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fury Gold Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fury Gold Mines Limited ( NYSEAMERICAN:FURY Free Report ) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,397 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fury Gold Mines worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.