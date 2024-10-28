HC Wainwright Boosts Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Price Target to $2.00

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $1.90 to $2.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
NYSEAMERICAN FURY opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.04. Fury Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.59.
Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.
