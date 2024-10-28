Head-To-Head Analysis: CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) versus TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG)

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) and CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TWFG and CorVel”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TWFG $180.42 million 2.22 $26.10 million N/A N/A CorVel $816.78 million 6.39 $76.25 million $4.40 69.09

CorVel has higher revenue and earnings than TWFG.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TWFG N/A N/A N/A CorVel 9.55% 32.25% 17.15%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares TWFG and CorVel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TWFG and CorVel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TWFG 0 3 6 0 2.67 CorVel 0 0 0 0 N/A

TWFG presently has a consensus target price of $27.86, suggesting a potential downside of 8.67%. Given TWFG’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TWFG is more favorable than CorVel.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.4% of CorVel shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of CorVel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CorVel beats TWFG on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TWFG

TWFG, Inc. operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas. TWFG, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bunch Family Holdings, LLC.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions. In addition, it provides a range of patient management services, such as claims management, case management, 24/7 nurse triage, utilization management, vocational rehabilitation, and life care planning, as well as processing of claims for self-insured payors with respect to property and casualty insurance. The company offers solutions to employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. CorVel Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

