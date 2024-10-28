Head to Head Comparison: New Gold (NYSE:NGD) and Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML)

Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) and New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Critical Metals and New Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Critical Metals N/A N/A N/A New Gold -2.53% 5.22% 2.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Critical Metals and New Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Critical Metals N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A New Gold $810.80 million 2.81 -$64.50 million ($0.10) -28.80

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Critical Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Gold.

86.4% of Critical Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of New Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.7% of Critical Metals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of New Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Critical Metals has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Gold has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Critical Metals and New Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Critical Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A New Gold 0 2 3 2 3.00

New Gold has a consensus price target of $3.08, indicating a potential upside of 6.94%. Given New Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New Gold is more favorable than Critical Metals.

Summary

New Gold beats Critical Metals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Critical Metals

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia. New Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

