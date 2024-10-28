Head to Head Review: Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) & TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) and Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

TRX Gold has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Resource has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TRX Gold and Gold Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRX Gold -3.06% -3.84% -2.71% Gold Resource -51.93% -27.52% -13.63%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRX Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gold Resource 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TRX Gold and Gold Resource, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

TRX Gold presently has a consensus price target of $1.58, indicating a potential upside of 277.25%. Gold Resource has a consensus price target of $1.75, indicating a potential upside of 872.22%. Given Gold Resource’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gold Resource is more favorable than TRX Gold.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TRX Gold and Gold Resource”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRX Gold $36.72 million 3.17 $2.25 million N/A N/A Gold Resource $97.73 million 0.17 -$16.02 million ($0.46) -0.39

TRX Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gold Resource.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of TRX Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Gold Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of TRX Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Gold Resource shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TRX Gold beats Gold Resource on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

