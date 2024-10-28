Head-To-Head Survey: GBS (NYSE:GBS) versus PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

GBS (NYSE:GBS – Get Free Report) and PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Get GBS alerts:

Profitability

This table compares GBS and PAVmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBS N/A -85.64% -54.42% PAVmed -1,508.12% N/A -102.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for GBS and PAVmed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBS 0 0 0 0 N/A PAVmed 0 0 1 1 3.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PAVmed has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,862.62%. Given PAVmed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PAVmed is more favorable than GBS.

2.8% of GBS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of PAVmed shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of GBS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of PAVmed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

GBS has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAVmed has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GBS and PAVmed”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GBS $440,000.00 16.01 -$8.31 million ($0.56) -0.85 PAVmed $2.45 million 4.55 -$64.18 million ($8.19) -0.13

GBS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PAVmed. GBS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PAVmed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PAVmed beats GBS on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GBS

(Get Free Report)

GBS Inc. operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. GBS Inc. has a research agreement with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health for the development of saliva-based diagnostic tests. The company was formerly known as Glucose Biosensor Systems (Greater China) Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to GBS Inc. in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. GBS Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

About PAVmed

(Get Free Report)

PAVmed Inc. focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel products that target unmet needs in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, which consists of diagnostic test that serves as a testing tool for preventing esophageal adenocarcinoma deaths, through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk gastroesophageal reflux disease, including chronic heartburn and acid reflux or simply reflux in patients; and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay performed on surface esophageal cells collected with EsoCheck. Its product pipeline also comprises EsoCure EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device for treating dysplastic BE; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and Veris cancer care platform. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for GBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.