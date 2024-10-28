Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 2.41.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.74 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 298,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $3,557,154.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,171,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,488,571.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth $187,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 49,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

