Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Boston Partners lifted its position in Textron by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,116,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $682,475,000 after buying an additional 99,868 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,053,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,809,000 after acquiring an additional 260,003 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,808,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,152,000 after acquiring an additional 160,923 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Textron by 20.0% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,549,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,096,000 after purchasing an additional 258,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,608,000 after purchasing an additional 231,173 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Textron from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $82.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.79. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.13 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.71%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

