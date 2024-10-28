Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $908,000 Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,563,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,176 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 232,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $42.85 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.98.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 117.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

