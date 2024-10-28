Herbalife (HLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Herbalife has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Herbalife to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Herbalife Stock Performance

Shares of Herbalife stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33. Herbalife has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HLF. Citigroup dropped their target price on Herbalife from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,200. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

