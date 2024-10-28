Heritage Financial Services LLC Has $375,000 Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 655 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 57,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 318.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.6% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,279 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $17,101,342.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $17,101,342.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total transaction of $406,486.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at $15,034,122.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,817 shares of company stock worth $132,547,715. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.63.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $573.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.40 and a 52-week high of $602.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $551.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

