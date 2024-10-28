Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 82.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,330 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $27.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.93. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $50.58.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.2225 dividend. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

