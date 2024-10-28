Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $236.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $224.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.71.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $236.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.32. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $148.25 and a one year high of $240.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 12.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,933. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,384,375.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,423.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,933. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

