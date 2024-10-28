Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Given New GBX 310 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 220 ($2.86) to GBX 310 ($4.02) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.25) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.60) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.
Hochschild Mining Trading Down 1.5 %
Hochschild Mining Company Profile
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.
