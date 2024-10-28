HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Position Lowered by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,007 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in HP were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in HP in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 115.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 968 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HP in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in HP in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HPQ opened at $36.88 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer maker to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

