HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,684 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in HP by 115.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 968 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP stock opened at $36.88 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. HP’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer maker to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

