Humana (HUM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Humana to post earnings of $3.54 per share for the quarter. Humana has set its FY24 guidance at $16.00 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Humana to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $260.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.51 and its 200 day moving average is $336.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50. Humana has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $527.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners downgraded Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $392.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.33.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

