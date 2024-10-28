HWG Holdings LP Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.9% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 45,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 86,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,314,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 193,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,880,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 406,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $222.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.52. The company has a market capitalization of $638.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.