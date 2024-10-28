IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 3,487 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Chord Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Chord Energy by 30.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $128.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.88. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $126.38 and a one year high of $190.23.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $902.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.43 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 17.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.51 per share, with a total value of $74,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,485.67. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHRD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chord Energy

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.