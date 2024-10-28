IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.0% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.0% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCCO. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Southern Copper stock opened at $115.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $129.79.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

