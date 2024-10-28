IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 509,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,536,000 after buying an additional 173,634 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 309,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 2,200.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 224,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,518,000 after purchasing an additional 214,510 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Entegris by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

ENTG opened at $105.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.20. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.13 and a 1 year high of $147.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

