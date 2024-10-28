IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Zscaler by 613.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $184.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of -362.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.68. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.60 and a 1-year high of $259.61.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.73.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total value of $260,739.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,224,950.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $488,490.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,432 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,906,072.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651 over the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

