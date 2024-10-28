IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,973 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $1,077,017.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,564.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $173,128.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,635.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $1,077,017.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,961 shares in the company, valued at $6,739,564.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAL. Susquehanna increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.2 %

DAL opened at $54.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $56.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

