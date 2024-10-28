IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 242.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $54.05 on Monday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $70.41. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 135.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.59 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $4,994,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,970,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 20,647 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,063,320.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,588. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $4,994,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,970,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 554,542 shares of company stock worth $30,014,030 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

