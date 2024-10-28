IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in CarMax by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,386,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,005,000 after buying an additional 47,184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CarMax by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,230,000 after buying an additional 51,397 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,827,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,773,000 after buying an additional 1,369,986 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,479,000 after buying an additional 288,165 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in CarMax by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,343,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,517,000 after buying an additional 134,987 shares during the period.

NYSE KMX opened at $72.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.85. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $88.22.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.73.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

