IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 428 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 156.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,133,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,356,000 after acquiring an additional 691,575 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 1,184.3% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 501,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,213,000 after acquiring an additional 462,792 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 24,194.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 377,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,459,000 after acquiring an additional 375,495 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 76.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,942,000 after acquiring an additional 303,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Leidos by 138.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,840,000 after acquiring an additional 300,486 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Leidos from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Leidos from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.92.

Leidos Stock Down 0.0 %

Leidos stock opened at $168.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 72.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $90.30 and a one year high of $171.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.08 and a 200 day moving average of $149.42.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,689.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,605.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

