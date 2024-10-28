IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 4,909 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 354.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $8,690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 58,553,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,832,634.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,716.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at $508,832,634.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,508,617 shares of company stock valued at $13,422,930. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on Snap in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

