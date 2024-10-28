Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,702 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Illumina were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Illumina alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 7.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,341 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Illumina by 0.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,818 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Illumina by 4.6% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,728 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Illumina by 65.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 3.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Illumina from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

Illumina Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $141.95 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $151.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.