Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 196.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,383 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,080 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $59,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 292.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Illumina by 65.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $141.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $151.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.57.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

