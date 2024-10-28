Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd reduced its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80,392 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 14.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 123.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Incyte from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Incyte from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.42.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,485.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,485.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $526,942.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,280.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INCY stock opened at $65.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 180.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $70.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.30.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

