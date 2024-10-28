Insider Buying: FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Major Shareholder Acquires $96,860.00 in Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.43 per share, for a total transaction of $96,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,898,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,806,654.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

FBK opened at $47.79 on Monday. FB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average is $42.06.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $169.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,816,000 after acquiring an additional 49,313 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in FB Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 213,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in FB Financial by 13.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,199,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,172,000 after purchasing an additional 139,395 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FBK has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $52.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on FB Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

