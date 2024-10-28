Insider Selling: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) COO Sells $77,474.67 in Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) COO Wenjun Li sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $77,474.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,637.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Up 1.6 %

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $36.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.91 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.36.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

