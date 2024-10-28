Insider Selling: Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Director Sells $150,675.00 in Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) Director Merline Saintil sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $150,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,929.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $27.42 on Monday. Symbotic Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.25 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.29.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Symbotic from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,660,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Symbotic by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after purchasing an additional 345,386 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 76.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after buying an additional 379,726 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 191.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,281,000 after buying an additional 509,700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 8.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 668,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,491,000 after buying an additional 51,712 shares during the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

