Insider Selling: Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Director Sells $150,675.00 in Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) Director Merline Saintil sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $150,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,929.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Symbotic Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $27.42 on Monday. Symbotic Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.25 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.29.
Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,660,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Symbotic by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after purchasing an additional 345,386 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 76.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after buying an additional 379,726 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 191.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,281,000 after buying an additional 509,700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 8.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 668,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,491,000 after buying an additional 51,712 shares during the last quarter.
About Symbotic
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.
